El-Rufai, IGP ordered to pay Audu Maikori N40m over “improper” arrest

Posted on Oct 27, 2017

Chocolate City Group’s President Audu Maikori has been awarded the sum of N40 million by the Federal High Court in Abuja. Maikori had filed a violation of human rights suit against Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, demanding N10 billion damages for his arrest and detention between February 17 and 18, 2017 and again between March 10 and 13, 2017. Maikori was […]

