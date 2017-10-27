Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

El Rufai set for a show down with teachers in Kaduna State

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Kaduna state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers and the government are set for a showdown over the recruitment of 25,000 fresh primary school teachers in the state. Although the union had initially kicked against the move, the government had gone ahead to announce a vacancy for 25,000 fresh teachers, claiming that those …

The post El Rufai set for a show down with teachers in Kaduna State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.