El-Rufai wants better funding for NYSC
Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Wednesday called for improved funding for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to make it function effectively. El-Rufai made the call when the leadership of NYSC, led by its Director General, Brig.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!