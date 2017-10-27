Pages Navigation Menu

Elect vibrant, hardworking leaders – PDP S/Africa

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South Africa chapter, has called on members to elect vibrant and hardworking leaders at its national elective convention in Abuja. The party`s National Executive Committee had approved Dec. 9 for its national elective convention. The PDP National Caretaker Committee Publicity Secretary, Mr Dayo Adeyeye, disclosed this on Tuesday at the…

