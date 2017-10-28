Elections, leaders and democracy – The Nation Newspaper
|
Business Daily
|
Elections, leaders and democracy
The Nation Newspaper
Kenya's rescheduled elections this week and Nigeria's political parties sparring for the 2019 elections capture our attention today in the way democracy and the rule of law is being applied in both nations. We look at that along side the new revelation …
Leaders challenged to end violence, endorse national healing
We will use legal means to pile pressure on Jubilee-Raila
Only 33% of Kenya's Population Voted in the Election Rerun
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!