Electoral Commission says Kenya’s election will go ahead Thursday as scheduled

Kenya plunges deeper into crisis after a no-show by the majority of Supreme Court judges scupper an eleventh-hour petition to delay a presidential election

The post Electoral Commission says Kenya’s election will go ahead Thursday as scheduled appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

