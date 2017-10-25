Elumelu draws attention to entrepreneurship, gender equality – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Elumelu draws attention to entrepreneurship, gender equality
The Nation Newspaper
Chairman, Heirs Holdings and Founder, The Tony Elumelu Foundation, Tony O. Elumelu, has identified entrepreneurship and gender equality as two critical areas that need urgent attention to drive the inclusive growth and economic diversification in …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!