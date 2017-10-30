Elumelu invited to speak at Obama’s summit









UBA Chairman and African business leader, Tony Elumelu will be speaking at a two-day summit hosted by former US president Barack Obama foundation to inspire and empower participants to create positive changes in their communities from October 31 – November 1, 2017 in Chicago.

Elumelu the only invited African will join Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, and former US ambassador Caroline Kennedy to speak on the panel “Building Entrepreneurial Ecosystems in Emerging Markets”

According to the Obama team, Elumelu was chosen for this panel due his role in helping budding enterprenuers find their feet in Africa and also for his determination in rasing world leaders.

Early this month announcing the summit, Obama said in a video that the inagural Summit, hundreds of leaders from around the world will come together to exchange ideas, explore creative solutions to common problems, and experience civic art, technology, and music from around the world and then go back to your communities to lead other in the hard work of changin my hometown(Chicago) — and the future site of the Obama Presidential Center.

Early this month Elumelu foundation hosted 1,500 African Entrepreneurs, Business leaders and Policymakers from 54 countries in Lagos.

In the last three years through the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme he has committed over $100 million to empowering 10,000 African entrepreneurs according to Parminder Obe, the TEF’s Chief Executive Officer.

