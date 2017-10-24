Elumelu Takes Africapitalism to Saudi Arabia; Says Entrepreneurship & Gender Equality will Drive Economic Diversification in the Middle East and Africa

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 24 2017― Chairman, Heirs Holdings and Founder, The Tony Elumelu Foundation, Tony O. Elumelu, CON joined global private sector leaders at the Future Investment Initiative Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia yesterday to discuss ways to achieve economic diversification in dynamic economies. The conference was organised by the Public Investment Fund. Speaking on …

The post Elumelu Takes Africapitalism to Saudi Arabia; Says Entrepreneurship & Gender Equality will Drive Economic Diversification in the Middle East and Africa appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

