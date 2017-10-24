Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Elumelu Takes Africapitalism to Saudi Arabia; Says Entrepreneurship & Gender Equality will Drive Economic Diversification in the Middle East and Africa

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 24 2017― Chairman, Heirs Holdings and Founder, The Tony Elumelu Foundation, Tony O. Elumelu, CON joined global private sector leaders at the Future Investment Initiative Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia yesterday to discuss ways to achieve economic diversification in dynamic economies. The conference was organised by the Public Investment Fund. Speaking on …

The post Elumelu Takes Africapitalism to Saudi Arabia; Says Entrepreneurship & Gender Equality will Drive Economic Diversification in the Middle East and Africa appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.