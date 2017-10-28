Emefiele Foresees Single-digit Inflation by June 2018 – THISDAY Newspapers
Emefiele Foresees Single-digit Inflation by June 2018
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele yesterday projected that inflation rates in the country would fall at a faster pace and hit high single-digit rates by mid-next year. “We are very optimistic that food prices will come down …
Nigeria's Inflation Rate To Hit Single-Digit Mid-Next Year
