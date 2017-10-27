EMERGING MARKETS-Contagion warnings as reeling rand hits 11-mnth low – Reuters
Business Day
EMERGING MARKETS-Contagion warnings as reeling rand hits 11-mnth low
Reuters
LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) – A emerging market selloff was in danger of snowballing on Friday, as South Africa's budget woes sent the rand to an 11-month low, Turkey's lira dropped for a sixth day and EM bond and stock markets racked up a second week of …
