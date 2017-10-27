Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EMERGING MARKETS-Contagion warnings as reeling rand hits 11-mnth low – Reuters

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Business Day

EMERGING MARKETS-Contagion warnings as reeling rand hits 11-mnth low
Reuters
LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) – A emerging market selloff was in danger of snowballing on Friday, as South Africa's budget woes sent the rand to an 11-month low, Turkey's lira dropped for a sixth day and EM bond and stock markets racked up a second week of …
TABLE-South Africa's 3-month T-bill average yield steady at 7.41 percentReuters Africa

all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.