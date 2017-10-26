Emily Ratajkowski Is Getting Into Polaroids Now

It’s been a while since we’ve written about Emily, right?

The same isn’t true for the likes of the Daily Mail, who feature just about every Instagram she posts with some salacious headline.

Get a load of their latest one – “Emily Ratajkowski flaunts her cleavage and peachy posterior in skimpy silk underwear for sultry snaps”.

Or, alternatively, Emily posts two Polaroid pictures to Instagram.

Shall we?

I can’t let this go without some of their write-up:

The 26-year-old model flashed her ample cleavage as well as her pert derriere in two revealing photos she took inside her living room. The We Are Your Friends actress sported a barely-there black bra with grey sweat bottoms in one photo she posted. Emily sat casually on a rug as she stared directly into the camera, with her long brunette locks center parted with a slight wave. The cover girl posed for a second Polaroid, this time with a neutral crop top over her bra but missing her baggy sweats. She turned to the side in the snap while dressed in cheeky black underwear.

I feel like there’s a Daily Mail office kitty, dished out at the end of each month, for the writer who uses the words ‘flaunts’, ‘pert’, ‘ample’, and ‘cheeky’ most often.

Next time skip the Daily Mail, and us, and go straight to Emily’s Instagram HERE.

You’re welcome.

[source:dailymail]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

