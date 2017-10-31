Emir Sanusi launches first Islamic Insurance company in Nigeria
The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi 11, on Monday launched the first Islamic insurance company in Nigeria, tagged ‘Jaiz Takaful Insurance’. The Emir at the event in Kano disclosed that the introduction of the system in Nigeria was a welcome development to contribute towards boosting the country’s economy. According to him, the policy, which […]
Emir Sanusi launches first Islamic Insurance company in Nigeria
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!