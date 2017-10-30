Emulate Balarabe Musa – Buhari tells Nigerian politicians

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on politicians and other citizens to emulate Alhaji Balarabe Musa’s virtuous life of honesty, integrity, selflessness and patriotism in order to make Nigeria achieve progress. Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, said Buhari made the call in […]

Emulate Balarabe Musa – Buhari tells Nigerian politicians

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

