Energy Commission selects University of Energy as solar energy training centre – Vibe Ghana
|
Energy Commission selects University of Energy as solar energy training centre
Vibe Ghana
The Energy Commission has recognised the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) as a leader in the area of solar energy. The Commission has, in this regard, selected the University as the training centre for Solar PV Installers in the design …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!