Energy strategy grows Ashaka Cement's earnings by 30%

Vanguard

Ashaka Cement Plc said that its energy strategy helped grow its earnings by 30 per cent, in spite of environment and operational challenges. In a statement after its Extraordinary General Meeting in Abuja, Chairman of the company, Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa …

Ashaka Cement approves Lafarge Africa's acquisition deal International Cement Review



