Energy strategy grows Ashaka Cement’s earnings by 30% – Vanguard
|
Energy strategy grows Ashaka Cement's earnings by 30%
Vanguard
Ashaka Cement Plc said that its energy strategy helped grow its earnings by 30 per cent, in spite of environment and operational challenges. In a statement after its Extraordinary General Meeting in Abuja, Chairman of the company, Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!