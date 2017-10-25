Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: England star Rhian Brewster has left a deep stamp on the tournament – Firstpost

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Firstpost

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: England star Rhian Brewster has left a deep stamp on the tournament
Firstpost
Rhian Brewster screamed with joy. A sight familiar by now to those who have had a taste of the youngster's show. For the second successive game, the Liverpool forward had put the opposition's challenge to rest. Successive hat-tricks in the knockout
England in U17 World Cup final after Rhian Brewster hat-trick sinks BrazilThe Guardian
Under-17 World Cup semi-final: Brazil 1-3 EnglandBBC Sport
Five things to know about Liverpool wonderkid Rhian BrewsterESPN FC (blog)
SkySports –The Times –Daily Mail –FIFA.com
all 224 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.