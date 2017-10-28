England U17 Crowned World Cup Champions

The young three Lions of England are the new champions of the world in U-17 category after they put up a splendid display to beat Spain 5-2 in Saturday’s final. England showed character in Saturday’s final as they came from two goals down to beat Spain 5-2 and win their first cadet World Cup. Sergio …

