England U17 Crowned World Cup Champions

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

The young three Lions of England are the new champions of the world in U-17 category after they put up a splendid display to beat Spain 5-2 in Saturday’s final. England showed character in Saturday’s final as they came from two goals down to beat Spain 5-2 and win their first cadet World Cup. Sergio …

