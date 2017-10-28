Pages Navigation Menu

How Manchester City starlet helped England beat Spain 5-2 in U17 World Cup final – Vanguard

How Manchester City starlet helped England beat Spain 5-2 in U17 World Cup final
Manchester City starlet Phil Foden scored twice as England came from behind to crush Spain 5-2 in the Under 17 World Cup final on Sunday. Victory added to England's growing list of youth honours – they have won the Under 20 World Cup and European …
England Under-17s overwhelm Spain to land spectacular World Cup winThe Guardian
England Under 17 coach Steve Cooper praises Young Lions for keeping their nerve and playing their own gameDaily Mail
'Not just Foden, all the boys have got a medal'ESPN FC
FIFA.com –The Indian Express –Independent.ie –The Times
all 265 news articles »

