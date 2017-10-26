Eniola Aluko: FA pays second half of settlement fee to Chelsea striker – BBC Sport
|
BBC Sport
|
Eniola Aluko: FA pays second half of settlement fee to Chelsea striker
BBC Sport
Eniola Aluko has received the second half of her £80,000 settlement fee from the Football Association. The fee was agreed in March after an investigation had initially cleared ex-England women boss Mark Sampson of making racially discriminatory remarks …
FA backs down, pays Eni Aluko money owed for lost earnings
Kick It Out blasts 'shambolic' FA after DCMS investigation
Eni Aluko: 'My agenda was always to tell the truth'
