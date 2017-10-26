Entertainment Roundup: Peter Okoye reveals Psquare has been in trouble for “four years” but they kept it secret | More stories

Here’s most of the entertainment gist you missed yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still trending this Thursday morning.

Peter Okoye says his family has been fighting for four years

The brothers that make up Nigeria’s most successful duo are not done talking about the issues that led to their disbandment.

In an interview with Vibe Magazine, Peter Okoye who just launched his solo career as Mr P says the entire Psquare family has been in a major fight for four years but they had to put a facade for fans.

He added, “We are not okay. It’s not healthy. I don’t have any problem with their own family. The wives, everybody. I am cool with them. I don’t know what’s wrong. I don’t know why it looks as if the hatred is on my family. I’ve tried to ask them what the problem is but nobody is telling me anything.”

Actors dish on sexual harassment in Nollywood

In a recent report published on the Thomson Reuters Foundation website on the overwhelming presence of sexual assault in film industries, a number of Nollywood filmmakers have told their version of the reality in Nigeria’s film industry.

One of them is veteran actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo who says he receives calls reporting sexual harassment on a daily basis.

According to the report, actresses called him (Kanayo) every day to say they were being pressured to sleep with producers.

Actress, Dorothy Njemanze also told of her experience saying she’s had to walk out on sets and turn down roles because she would not sleep with the producer.

This follows the sexual assault scandal that is currently rocking Hollywood involving film mogul, Harvey Weinstein. Nearly two dozen women have accused him of abuse, groping and rape.

It’s a boy for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Yes! Pregnant Khloe Kardashian and basketballer boyfriend, Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby boy.

PEOPLE Magazine confirmed Khloe’s baby’s gender, according to its multiple sources.

This will be Khloe’s first child and sources close to the family say she’s super elated because she’ll having him with a man she loves.

Tamar Braxton files for divorce

Singer and reality TV star, Tamar Braxton is set to divorce her husband of nearly 9 years, Vincent Herbert.

The couple are said to have had a shaky relationship since an argument in August 2016 that led to Vincent allegedly biting Tamar’s arm.

Tamar and Vincent have a 4-year-old, Logan Vincent and according to TMZ’s report , his wellbeing is what is most important to the couple in these difficult times.

