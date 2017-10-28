Enugu council polls: APC drags INEC, ENSIEC to court

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the Enugu State Independent National Electoral Commission, ENSIEC, before a Federal High Court sitting in Enugu over the forthcoming local government election in the State. The suit has the APC, its chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, Okoye Hillary Monday and Philip Ogechukwu […]

