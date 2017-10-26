Enugu council polls: CP Danmallam warns trouble makers

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, has urged trouble makers to steer clear of the state during the forthcoming council elections.

Danmallam gave the warning during an interactive meeting between the Police, Political parties and ENSIEC held in Enugu on Thursday.

The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) has fixed Nov. 4 for Local Government Elections in all the 17 council areas and 261 political wards of the state.

The CP said that the police would not tolerate any act of violence from any group.

‘‘Be warned that the command, under my watch, will not tolerate ballot box snatching, political thuggery and any form of violence that will lead to the breakdown of law and order in the state.

‘‘Rest assured that we are going to arrest, and anybody found wanting would be taken to court as soon as possible to answer for his or her misdeeds.

‘‘So, be warned that police and other sister security agencies will not tolerate any act capable of causing breach of the law in the state,’’ he said.

The commissioner implored the people of the state to go out en masse and exercise their franchise by voting for the candidates of their choice.

‘‘I am assuring the peaceful people of the state that police and other sister security agencies are on ground 24/7 before, during and after the election.

‘‘Do not entertain any fear or allow anybody to intimidate you as huge numbers of security agencies both in uniform and plain-clothes will be around in all nook and cranny of the state,’’ he said.

He called on political parties to advise their members and followers to shun acts that are capable of breaching public peace.

Also speaking, the state Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Ben Nwoye, assured the commissioner that his party would always maintain the discipline it had been known for.

Nwoye said that the APC was reputed for following due process and rule of law.

‘‘We are assuring you that as the campaigns had remained peaceful so far, so also the election proper will be.’’

Also speaking, Chief Austin Nnamani, state Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said that his party would abide by all electoral guidelines and norms.

‘‘PDP is always peaceful in Enugu State and we will remain so by abiding by the rules of the game.

‘‘I will confess to you that till now, notwithstanding various political campaigns ongoing in the state, we do not have any issue with any other party in the state,’’ Nnamani said.

Highlight of the meeting was the signing of the peace and exemplary conduct bond by the political parties and ENSIEC.

No fewer than 20 political parties signed the bond, which was administered by the state commissioner of police.

The post Enugu council polls: CP Danmallam warns trouble makers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

