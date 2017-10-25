Enugu council polls: Opposition parties plan showdown with ENSIEC

OPPOSITION parties in Enugu State have indicated that they might shun the November 4, 2017, council elections in the state because the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission, ENSIEC, could be biased in the conduct of the election. As a result, about 25 registered political parties in Enugu State on Monday asked Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to […]

