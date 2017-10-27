Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Enugu government focuses on agriculture to boost state’s development

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Enugu State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Emeka Edeh, says the state government has shifted its focus to agriculture, as part of its efforts to fast-track the state’s development.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Edeh told News agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday that the state government was ready to invest in agricultural value chains in which it had comparative advantages.

“We are promoting livestock, vegetable and agro-processing and these are very important aspects of the value chains.

“What we are doing is adding value to produce processing and marketing; that is why we want to key into value chain development,’’ he said.

Besides, the commissioner said the state government was involved in cassava production and processing, adding that the government was similarly developing other crops in which it had comparative advantages.

He said that the state government had been mobilising farmers to partake in all its agricultural programmes.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.