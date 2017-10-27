Enugu government focuses on agriculture to boost state’s development

The Enugu State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Emeka Edeh, says the state government has shifted its focus to agriculture, as part of its efforts to fast-track the state’s development.

Edeh told News agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday that the state government was ready to invest in agricultural value chains in which it had comparative advantages.

“We are promoting livestock, vegetable and agro-processing and these are very important aspects of the value chains.

“What we are doing is adding value to produce processing and marketing; that is why we want to key into value chain development,’’ he said.

Besides, the commissioner said the state government was involved in cassava production and processing, adding that the government was similarly developing other crops in which it had comparative advantages.

He said that the state government had been mobilising farmers to partake in all its agricultural programmes.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

