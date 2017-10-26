Enugu Govt. regularizes employment of 857 volunteer teachers

Disturbed by the untold hardship the volunteer teachers, who were engaged during the past administration in Enugu State were passing through, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has announced the regularization of 857 such volunteers. The volunteers, who are graduates, are now permanent staff of the state government under the Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB). Briefing journalists […]

