Enugu herdsmen seek police protection

State govt reassures all residents

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU— THE Enugu State chapter of Meiyetti Allah  Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, an association of cattle herdsmen, has pleaded with the Enugu State Commissioner of Police to offer them protection in the conduct of their businesses in the state.

The herdsmen alleged that they and their cattle were under  servere threat by some host communities in the state, alleging that three of their men were recently killed.

In a protest letter to the state Commissioner of Police by South-East zonal chairman of MACBAN, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki and two others, the herdsmen implored the Commissioner of Police to bring the killers of their men to book.

They gave the names of their members allegedly killed by suspected local vigilante in Ezeagu local government as Lawan Bello,Yahaya Manu and Ishiaku Manu.

“We implore you for an order to effect arrest of the persons involved. If  actually they are Neighbourhood Watch operatives, they will be punished according to the law,” pleaded the herdsmen.

Contacted, Enugu State Commissioner for Human Capital Development and Poverty Reduction, Obinna Mbaeke, said the state government had received the complaint and has waded into the matter.

Mbaeke assured herdsmen of the security of lives and property of every resident in the state, noting that government is working towards resolving reported impasse between the herdsmen and host communities.

