Enugu LG poll: Group hails ENSIEC’s readiness

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

An advocacy group, Enugu Political Awareness Forum (EPAF) has faulted the uproar by those it described as “shadow chasers”, over the activities of the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) towards the conduct of the November 4 Local Government Elections in the State. The group said it was satisfied with the preparation of the electoral […]

