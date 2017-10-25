Enugu LGC kicks-off routine immunization

The Enugu State Immunisation Officer, Dr Udodirim Madu, has urged parents to avail themselves of the opportunity of immunisation provided by the State Government to safeguard the lives of their children.

Madu made the call during the official flag-off of routine immunisation in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday.

He outlined numerous benefits of routine immunisation to include reduction in number of death and disability from number of diseases that affect children in their infant stage.

Madu assured parents, especially women, of government’s determination to continue improving the primary health care service delivery in the state.

A representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Mrs Onyinye Emefiena, said the essence of the exercise was to ensure that every child gets the maximum possible protection from vaccine-preventable diseases.

Emefiena said that the WHO would continue to partner the state government to ensure that each child in the state is protected against child killer diseases and other infectious diseases as well.

The Caretaker Chairman of the council, Chief Chika Igwesi, said that the exercise and other laudable programmes of the council area would affect the lives of the people from the area.

Igwesi lauded Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the support he has being giving the council as well as the free child and maternal healthcare service in the state.

In a goodwill messages, the traditional ruler of Eziaba Community in Agbani, Igwe Sampson Nnamani, urged women to avail themselves of the opportunity provided by the government to safeguard the lives of their children by bringing them out for immunisation.

“I am using this medium to call all my subjects as well as people living in other communities in this council to co-operate for us all to have healthy children,’’ Nnamani appealed.

Mrs Ogechi Ugwu and Mrs Blessing Nnamani, nursing mothers, expressed gratitude to the state government for the exercise.

In separate interviews with newsmen at the event, they thanked the state governor his health team for making it possible.

More than 100 nursing mothers and children under the age of five converged from different parts of the council for the immunisation and to receive gift items from the wife of the council’s caretaker chairman, Dr Rall Igwesi.

