Enugu-Onitsha road: I have convinced Fashola to order contractors back to site – Nwoye

By Charles Kumolu

The All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in Anambra State, Dr. Tony Nwoye, has expressed delight over the decision by the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing to move to the site of the abandoned Onitsha-Enugu Expressway.

Speaking after a visit to Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, yesterday, Nwoye said the ministry has ordered the contractor to move to site within two days to resume work on the road, which had been abandoned for some time now.

“I have the assurance of the minister that the contractors would move to site within two days,” Nwoye was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr Nonso Madu.

He said: “Even before I became the candidate of the APC, that road had been on my agenda and it was by God’s grace and with the assistance of my colleagues in the House of Representatives, I was able to facilitate its inclusion in the 2017 budget of the Federal Government.

“The importance of that road to the socio-economic well-being of the people of the South-East cannot be over-emphasised.It is my hope that once the road is completed, business and other socio-economic affairs that had been affected by its terrible conditions would be boosted.”

At the flagoff of his campaign penultimate Friday, Dr. Nwoye had asked Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to order the contractors handling the project to immediately go back to site.

