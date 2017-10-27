Enugu traders laud Ugwuanyi for Timber Market road project

Traders in Timber Market, Enugu, have commended the state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for embarking on the five kilometer Timber Market road project, to ease movement in the area.

The Chairman of the traders’ association, Chief Levi Obi, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday.

Obi said that due to the bad state of the road the traders and motorists plying the area had experienced a setback in their businesses.

“For some years now, customers find it difficult to drive into the market to patronize the traders,” he said.

He said that Gov. Ugwuanyi had kept his campaign promises he made to traders in the state which included the construction of the road.

The chairman, however, urged the governor to continue with his good work and ensure that the road project was completed.

“I urge the government to continue in the spirit with which he started the construction work and never to abandon the project,’’ he remarked

Obi added that since the present administration took over office, traders in the state had been enjoying the dividend of democracy.

“This is more evident in the appointment of one of the chairmen of the state market associations as Senior Assistant to the Governor on Business Affairs,” he said.

