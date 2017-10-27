Pages Navigation Menu

Enugu workers hail Ugwuanyi over sustained salary payment

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Enugu State civil servants on Friday celebrated their civil service week, paying glowing tribute to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his sustained disposition to their general welfare since he assumed office. The workers made the commendation at the Michael Okpara, Independence Layout , Enugu during the grand finale of this year’s week-long activities marking the civil […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

