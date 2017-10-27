Enugu’ll be a hub of tourism in Africa —Ugwuanyi

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has reiterated his administration’s commitment and resolve to make Enugu State a tourism hub within the West African sub-region.

Ugwuanyi made this known while declaring open an art exhibition, the 2017 edition of Life in My City Art Festival, LIMCAF, in Enugu, yesterday.

The governor, who was represented by Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs Rita Mba, said state government was doing all it could to attract tourism investors into the state.

He expressed gratitude to the organisers for sustaining their vision of ensuring that art is promoted in Enugu State.

Executive Director of LIMCAF, Kevin Ejiofor, thanked the state government for recognising the importance of art in promoting culture and tourism..

