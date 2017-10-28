Enyimba target ABS defender Governor

Defender of relegated Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) FC, Ernest Governor is one the targets of former champions, Enyimba International as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2017/18 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Aba side have lodged a transfer request with the NPFL FIFA Domestic Transfer Matching System for the player and his teammate, Mohammed Aman Mohammed.

Another transfer target of the Peoples Elephant is Rangers International’s Chinedu Udeagha.

The club have already unveiled Katsina United’s captain, Nasiru Sani.

