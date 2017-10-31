Epileptic man butchers friend in Ogun

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—A middle-aged man, identified as Adewale Odunlade, yesterday reportedly hacked his friend, Moruf Lawal to death in Atan in Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of Ogun State.

Vanguard learnt that the suspect, who was suffering from epilepsy, reportedly butchered Lawal to pieces after a disagreement.

It was gathered that both Odunlade and his deceased friend usually posed as security personnel and extort commercial drivers plying Atan road at night.

Further findings showed that a disagreement between the two friends over the day’s proceeds, prompted the suspect, who reportedly lost his cool during the disagreement, to hack 38-year-old Lawal, popularly known as Kaka to death.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, told Vanguard that the suspect has been arrested by Policemen at Onipanu division.

The PPRO said contrary to the general belief that the man was mentally unstable, he was only suffering from epilepsy.

According to the PPRO, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the DPO to transfer the case to the homicide section of the command for further investigations and prosecution of the suspect.

The people in the area expressed shock over the incident, saying the suspect had been barred from entering their houses due to his disease.

The post Epileptic man butchers friend in Ogun appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

