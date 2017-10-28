Pages Navigation Menu

EPL: Martial helps United sink Spurs

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Football, Sports

Substitute Anthony Martial’s 81st minute strike gave Manchester United a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Saturday to keep them in touch with Premier League leaders Manchester City. After last week’s surprise defeat at Huddersfield Town, Jose Mourinho’s team could not still afford another slip-up, but they found it hard to break down a resilient Spurs’ defence. Tottenham, without their top scorer Harry Kane, who was ruled out with a hamstring injury, could have gone in front in the 76th minute when Christian Eriksen threaded a superb ball towards Dele Alli.

