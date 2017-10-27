Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Equal Education leads safer schools march in Cape Town – Eyewitness News

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Equal Education leads safer schools march in Cape Town
Eyewitness News
Hundreds of learners, parents and members of civic organisations are marching to Parliament to demand safer schools. Pupils getting ready for the safe schools march in Cape Town. Picture: @equal_education/Twitter. Equal Education · Cape SADTU · Unite …
Demands for safety at Western Cape schools intensifiesTimes LIVE
Equal Education demand government help to fight gang culture in schoolsThe South African

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.