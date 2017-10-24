Esports Gold ICO Investors Lock-In Ethereum Price

London, Wednesday 25th October, 2017 – Esports Gold, a leading online media aggregator for the eSports community, has provided investors with the opportunity to lock-in the current value of Ethereum through its initial coin offering (ICO). Purchasers of its Esports Gold tokens (ESG) acquire a share of the betting revenues of the platform, allowing an … Continue reading Esports Gold ICO Investors Lock-In Ethereum Price

