Esports Gold ICO Investors Lock-In Ethereum Price

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Bitcoin, Press Release | 0 comments

London, Wednesday 25th October, 2017 – Esports Gold, a leading online media aggregator for the eSports community, has provided investors with the opportunity to lock-in the current value of Ethereum through its initial coin offering (ICO). Purchasers of its Esports Gold tokens (ESG) acquire a share of the betting revenues of the platform, allowing an … Continue reading Esports Gold ICO Investors Lock-In Ethereum Price

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

