Ethereum Classic Price Technical Analysis – ETC/USD Struggle Continues

Key Highlights Ethereum classic price is struggling to gain upside momentum above the $10.80-11.00 levels against the US Dollar. This week’s highlighted major bearish trend line with current resistance at $10.65 is in place on the hourly chart of the ETC/USD pair (Data feed via Kraken). The pair might dip a few points, but likely … Continue reading Ethereum Classic Price Technical Analysis – ETC/USD Struggle Continues

The post Ethereum Classic Price Technical Analysis – ETC/USD Struggle Continues appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

