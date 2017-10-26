Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – Can ETH/USD Bounce Back?

Key Highlights ETH price is showing no major bullish sign and remains below $300 against the US Dollar. There is a new bullish trend line forming with support at $292 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via SimpleFX). The price might move higher, but upsides are likely to be capped by the $300-305 … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – Can ETH/USD Bounce Back?

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – Can ETH/USD Bounce Back? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

