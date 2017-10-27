Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Holding 100 SMA
Key Highlights ETH price is trading in a range above the $292 support zone against the US Dollar. There is a short-term contracting triangle forming with resistance at $297 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via SimpleFX). The price might continue to trade in a range above $292 before making an upside move. … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Holding 100 SMA
The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Holding 100 SMA appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!