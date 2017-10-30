Ethiopia begins civil registration for refugees – Sudan Tribune
eTurboNews
Ethiopia begins civil registration for refugees
Sudan Tribune
October 27 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) – The Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia on Sunday began accepting applications from refugees for civil registration, in a new programme launched and is expected to be held country-wide.
