Ethiopian court grants bail to prominent Oromo opposition politician

Ezega

Ethiopian court grants bail to prominent Oromo opposition politician
Xinhua
ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) — The Ethiopia Federal High Court fourth criminal bench on Monday granted bail for deputy chairman of opposition party Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC), Bekele Gerba, who has been in prison for nearly two years.
