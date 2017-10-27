Etienne Capoue Eager To Sign New Watford Deal

Etienne Capoue is enjoying his Watford “adventure” and backs the club’s “big project” for success.

Etienne Capoue is hoping to secure a new contract, and the 29-year-old still has another two years left on his current deal.

Capoue, who has made 89 appearances for Watford, told the Evening Standard: “I want to stay here. I have two more years and I feel good at the club.

“It is up to me. If I’m doing well on the pitch, I will stay here. If I’m not good and someone plays in my place, maybe they will put me out.”

This is football, but I want to remain at Watford.

“I have a very good relationship with the president (owner Gino Pozzo). They have put me in the best condition to show my football, I feel grateful.

“Of course I want to carry on this Watford adventure. There is a very good goal here, a big project here.

“They don’t go anywhere for nothing when they do something it is for a reason. I like it. I feel there is a structure. It is good to keep going forward.”

