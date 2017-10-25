ETTU Champions League: Quadri leads Sporting

Few days after competing at the just concluded ITTF World Cup, Aruna Quadri will return to the big stage as he leads Portugal’s Sporting against defending champion – Russia’s Fakel Gazprom in the round of three of the European Table Tennis Union (ETTU) Champions League in Moscow tomorrow.

With a repeat match against Japan’s Jun Mizutani, Quadri will be hoping for a revenge against the Japanese who bundled him out of the ITTF World Cup in Liege, Belgium.

Already, Quadri has confirmed to NationSport that he hopes to raise his game against the world number seven when both players battle on Friday.

“I think I now know how to play him when we clash again because I was not expected when he played against him at the World Cup. Even if he is going to defeat me, it will be as easy as he did in Belgium. It promises to be exciting as I am also hoping for revenge against the Japanese. Also, the current World Cup Champion – Germany’s Dimitrij Ovtcharov will also be part of the encounter as the German will be leading the Russian side against us. It is going to be explosive as we want to maintain our unbeaten run in the competition,” Quadri said.

According to ETTU, when reigning champion Fakel Gazprom faces debutant Sporting, fans in Russian TT Center in Orenburg will have opportunity to see the newly-crowned ITTF Men’s World Cup Champion, Dimitrij Ovtcharov. German player won its very first World Cup title last Sunday in Liège, after defeating his compatriot Timo Boll in the final.

“Dreams come true, I won the World Cup for the first time, and it means so much to me! I had a long way to win this title”, stressed Dimitrij Ovtcharov who won each of four Orenburg`s TTCLM title.

Fakel Gazprom`s head coach Victor Andreev emphasized that all people in the club “are proud that the player of the Russian club Fakel-Gazprom Dimitrij Ovtcharov won the World Cup in 2017.

For the encounter against Sporting, which has Aruna Quadri, the Russian coach said: “The upcoming match against the Portuguese club will be very stressful for both teams. Practically, the fate of the first place in our group is decided. Our rival is a strong team. They proved it in previous matches. Orenburg club Fakel-Gazprom is aimed only at victory. We wish everyone good luck in the upcoming round of the Champions League”, stated Victor Andreev.

The post ETTU Champions League: Quadri leads Sporting appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

