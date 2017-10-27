Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

European Markets Finished Mostly Higher As Euro Weakens Further – Nasdaq

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


DailyFX

European Markets Finished Mostly Higher As Euro Weakens Further
Nasdaq
(RTTNews.com) – The majority of the European markets ended Friday's session with modest gains. Uncertainty over the future of Catalonia was overshadowed by the continued weakening of the Euro. The value of the currency has been falling since the …
French stocks highest since 2008, Dax sets fresh recordFinancial Times
DAX Price Forecast October 27, 2017, Technical AnalysisFX Empire
CAC 40 Extends Gains On EarningsMarkets Insider
XM (blog)
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.