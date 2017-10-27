European Markets Finished Mostly Higher As Euro Weakens Further – Nasdaq
|
DailyFX
|
European Markets Finished Mostly Higher As Euro Weakens Further
Nasdaq
(RTTNews.com) – The majority of the European markets ended Friday's session with modest gains. Uncertainty over the future of Catalonia was overshadowed by the continued weakening of the Euro. The value of the currency has been falling since the …
French stocks highest since 2008, Dax sets fresh record
DAX Price Forecast October 27, 2017, Technical Analysis
CAC 40 Extends Gains On Earnings
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!