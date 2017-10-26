“Ever Since i Read Timi’s Post I’ve Been Unable to Sleep”- Woman Married to Homosexual Reacts to Timi Dakolo’s Viral Post

If Timi Dakolo thought he was just giving an opinion on the matter of divorce that would just be read and ignored and forgotten, he was quite wrong indeed. His now viral post on divorce and how people should stick to marriages more have brought him a war with controversial OAP Freeze, cheating allegations and…

The post “Ever Since i Read Timi’s Post I’ve Been Unable to Sleep”- Woman Married to Homosexual Reacts to Timi Dakolo’s Viral Post appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

