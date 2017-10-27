Everton’s Idrissa Gueye Set To Sign New Contract Extension With The Club

Everton’s Idrissa Gueye is set to sign a new deal

It is reported that the midfielder will pen a five-year contract in the next 48 hours.

Idrissa Gueye joined Everton in August 2016 from Aston Villa in a £7.2million deal and has now been rewarded with a new deal to reflect his importance to the team.

Unsworth, who is preparing to take charge of his second game since Ronald Koeman’s sacking on Monday, says Gueye’s new deal is great news for the club.

He said: “I believe we are very close which is fantastic news for Everton.

“We are very close and that’s great news for Idrissa and great news for me.

“He’s been great over the period of time. I have seen his performances.

“At Aston Villa he was a top player. So to tie him down for a number of years is great.”

The post Everton’s Idrissa Gueye Set To Sign New Contract Extension With The Club appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

