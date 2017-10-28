“Every celebrity in Nigeria is broke” – Onyeka Nwelue

Award-winning Writer and Filmmaker Onyeka Nwelue in a lengthy post on Instagram advised young Nigerians to stop feeling inadequate especially when they see the luxurious lifestyle of celebrities. He added that many of the Nigerian celebrities are not as wealthy as they claim to be. He goes further to say that young Nigerian shouldn’t feel pressured […]

The post “Every celebrity in Nigeria is broke” – Onyeka Nwelue appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

