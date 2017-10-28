Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Every celebrity in Nigeria is broke” – Onyeka Nwelue

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Award-winning Writer and Filmmaker Onyeka Nwelue in a lengthy post on Instagram advised young Nigerians to stop feeling inadequate especially when they see the luxurious lifestyle of celebrities. He added that many of the Nigerian celebrities are not as wealthy as they claim to be. He goes further to say that young Nigerian shouldn’t feel pressured […]

The post “Every celebrity in Nigeria is broke” – Onyeka Nwelue appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.